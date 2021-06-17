John McGlynn is adamant the ‘fantastic’ influence of Christophe Berra will be felt on and off the pitch at Raith Rovers.

McGlynn has already been impressed by the 36-year-old’s impact following Rovers’ return to training last Friday, insisting he is more than capable of rediscovering his mojo following a disappointing end to a magnificent Hearts career.

As well as bringing the experience of 41 caps and more than 600 appearances in senior football to the grass, McGlynn reckons he will be the perfect mentor for his developing centre-halves and afford Raith more tactical flexibility.

“I’m sure he will get back to his best,” said the Stark’s Park boss confidently. “He has shown a real interest in the coaching side of the game, and how we work and function as a team — so having that buy-in from day one is massive.

“He will do a fantastic job for us on the pitch and in the dressing room. He is such a good professional; such a good influence; such a good character.

“That will rub off on every one of our players and I’m delighted to have him on board. I know Christophe has been really pleased with his first days of training as well.

“The likes of Tom Lang, Frankie Musonda and Dave McKay — younger defenders — are going to absolutely relish playing with Christophe and even Kyle Benedictus, who has a bit more experience, will really thrive.

“He also gives us the opportunity to play three central defenders and have a bit of versatility.”

McGlynn, meanwhile, has spoken of his pride after departed duo Regan Hendry and Kieran MacDonald joined Regan Tumilty in the 2020/21 Championship team of the year.

The tally of three Rovers players in the side matched Dundee’s total and was more than runaway title winners, Hearts.

“I have enormous pride in all three of those lads and for a club like Raith Rovers to get three players in team of the year — I’m absolutely delighted with that,” beamed McGlynn.

“It is recognition for their performances last season and shows that people appreciated what we were doing.

“The full-backs were attacking, bombing forward and creating chances and Regan [Hendry] was the controller, setting everything up for us. It’s nice that the players received that recognition.”