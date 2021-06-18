Saturday, June 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Raith Rovers hand testimonial to 14-year stalwart Iain Davidson

By Sean Hamilton
June 18 2021, 11.22am Updated: June 18 2021, 1.27pm
© SNS GroupIain Davidson has been rewarded for his service to Raith Rovers.
Iain Davidson has been rewarded for his service to Raith Rovers.

Iain Davidson has been awarded a testimonial by Raith Rovers to mark 14 years of service at Stark’s Park.

Davidson’s time at Rovers came to an end in May after more than 500 appearances across two spells.

But his legendary status with his hometown club will be recognised with an honorary match against Hibs on Friday, July 16.

Davidson started his career as a youth prospect with Sunderland but signed for Brechin City after being released in 2003.

A short spell at Scarborough followed before he joined Raith in 2004.

Davidson helped the Stark’s side to promotion to the then First Division in 2009 before signing for Dundee in 2012.

© SNS Group
Iain Davidson receives a talking to from the referee.

A rollercoaster Dens Park spell saw him endure relegation to the rebranded Championship before immediately bouncing back to the Premiership.

He returned to Rovers in 2015 and saw his time at the club come to an ignominious end after being banned for using discriminatory language towards Nikolay Todorov, now of Dunfermline.

However, he will be given a send-off before Rovers kick-start the new campaign.

Raith Rovers return: Training plan, injury doubts and new faces analysed as John McGlynn’s men report for duty

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier