Forest Green Rovers are set to snap up former Raith Rovers favourite Regan Hendry.

The 23-year-old departed Stark’s Park upon the expiry of his contract earlier this month, sparking a scramble for his signature among suitors north and south of the border.

Aberdeen and Hibernian were among his admirers in the Scottish Premiership, while several clubs in England were keeping tabs on the ex-Celtic youngster.

© SNS Group

However, he is expected to swap one Rovers for another following positive talks with the League Two outfit and, barring any unforeseen hitches, will link up with Rob Edwards’ side in time for pre-season.

Hendry will join fellow Scot Nicky Cadden at Forest Green, who reached the promotion playoffs last season only to lose out against Newport County in the semi-final.

Saying an emotional farewell to the Raith faithful recently, Hendry tweeted: “What a few years it’s been. I can’t speak highly enough about my time at Raith but for now, it’s time to move on.

“Thanks to everyone at the club for helping create memories that’ll last a lifetime with me.

“Also, massive thanks to the fans for the huge support you’ve showed me over the years.

“I wish nothing but the best for the club in the future and hopefully down the line we will meet again.”

The classy midfielder made 82 appearances over three spells at Raith — joining twice on loan before making the move permanently in the summer of 2019 — and emerged as the heartbeat of a free-flowing Rovers side under John McGlynn.

He was rewarded with a place in the 2020/21 Championship team of the year after helping McGlynn’s men upset the odds by finishing third in the second tier.

Prior to his time in Kirkcaldy, Hendry emerged through the youth ranks at Celtic and captained their reserves. However, he failed to make a senior appearance for the Hoops.