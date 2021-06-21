Peter Grant admits ongoing Covid protocols have made it more challenging to run the rule over potential transfer targets.

However, the Dunfermline manager has assured supporters that he intends to have fierce competition all over the pitch when the campaign begins.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Isaac Rice has been training with the Pars with a view to winning a contract, while Nikolay Todorov became the club’s first summer signing last week.

However, further reinforcements are undoubtedly needed.

The Fifers have just one senior goalkeeper, Owain Fôn Williams, and have lost skipper Euan Murray, the retired Steven Whittaker, Declan McManus and a host of loan stars from their squad last term.

Courier Sport understands the club registered an interest in Rangers kid Ben Williamson, who appears destined to join Livingston on loan, and Fraser Murray, who moved to Kilmarnock.

But Grant is keeping cool, while offering an insight into some of the hurdles this summer.

“It is a strange situation with Covid and perhaps that’s why things are moving along a bit slowly,” acknowledged Grant.

“When you are talking about getting players up [to training] for a look or to give them an opportunity, you need to be careful who you can bring in and who you can’t, when it comes to mixing.

“It is not as straightforward as it was when you could bring in as many people as you wanted. We have to make sure that we get the right people at the right time.

“Hotels and sharing flats is a bit different; all these new factors come into it.

“We know we’re light in positions — the goalkeeping area is an issue for us and that’s something we’re looking at very closely. I want two goalkeepers who are going to be fighting tooth-and-nail to get in the first-team. I want quality in there.

“That’s what I want all over the pitch so that training becomes the hardest part of the week — where you’ve got the best players fighting each other to get into the team on a Saturday.”

Grant, who confirmed there would be ‘a few other guys appearing over the next couple of weeks’ with a view to winning a contract, is also weighing up which of his young talents to send out on loan and who could shine for the senior side.

Paul Allan, Matty Todd, Miller Fenton and Lewis McCann are among the hot prospects keen to stake their claim, and Grant is ready to let them do exactly that during the Betfred Cup group stage.

“I have a couple of young boys here that I have to make the right decision on,” said Grant. “I like the boys to play football. I hate young players sitting on the bench not playing games.

“They will get game opportunities during the Betfred Cup and hopefully they can prove that they can be more than just squad players.”