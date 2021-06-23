Regan Hendry has completed his move to Forest Green Rovers.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed that the former Raith Rovers favourite was on the cusp of joining the English League Two outfit this week, and the formalities were completed on Wednesday morning.

Hendry, 23, has penned a two-year deal at New Lawn.

© SNS Group

Rich Hughes, the FGR director of football, said: “We’re delighted to add someone of Regan’s ability and character to our squad ahead of the new season.

“Regan is a player that we have been tracking for some time, he’s performed well over the last 18 months we’ve been monitoring him. He’s a well balanced footballer with good ability to pass the ball forward and is a player our fans will enjoy watching.”

Aberdeen and Hibernian were among his admirers in the Scottish Premiership, while several clubs in England were keeping tabs on the ex-Celtic youngster.

The classy midfielder made 82 appearances over three spells at Raith — joining twice on loan before making the move permanently in the summer of 2019 — and emerged as the heartbeat of a free-flowing Rovers side under John McGlynn.

👋 Welcome to FGR! Rovers secure the signing of attacking midfielder Regan Hendry from @RaithRovers.#WeAreFGR 💚 — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) June 23, 2021

He was rewarded with a place in the 2020/21 Championship team of the year after helping McGlynn’s men upset the odds by finishing third in the second tier.

Prior to his time in Kirkcaldy, Hendry emerged through the youth ranks at Celtic and captained their reserves. However, he failed to make a senior appearance for the Hoops.