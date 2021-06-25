Raith Rovers have unveiled their new home kit for the 2021/22 campaign ahead of supporters returning to Stark’s Park on Saturday.

The Kirkcaldy club urged fans to message the official Rovers Twitter account ahead of Friday’s 10 a.m. unveiling with their memories of previous designs, prompting a deluge of nostalgia.

And Raith have vowed to ‘start a new story’ as they draw on inspiration from the heroes of the 2008/09 season.

© Supplied by Raith Rovers FC

The shirt, manufactured by Joma, boasts blue and white halves for the first time since it was sported by that Division Two-winning squad, which included the likes of Marvin Andrews, Stephen Simmons and Mark Campbell.

John McGlynn was in his first spell as boss at the time, and will be going for similar success as Raith eye a promotion charge in the Championship.

Every Raith Rovers Kit has its own story. Now its time to make a new story…together. Introducing our new 2021/22 Home Kit with @JomaSportUK. On sale now from the club shop.https://t.co/wKlDUI05oN#timetocomehome #backatstarks pic.twitter.com/Nt8dx9v4V5 — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) June 25, 2021

Rovers commercial director Tom Morgan told Raith Rovers’ official website: “We hope fans will love the new strip as much as we do. The half-and-half layout was one of the most popular designs with fans when it last made an appearance a decade ago.

“We can’t wait to see the players wearing it on the pitch shortly, as well as fans wearing it in the stands and around town.“

© Supplied by Raith Rovers FC

The kit, with traditional blue shorts and again sponsored by celebrated author Val McDermid, was modelled by Raith Rovers’ men’s team captain Kyle Benedictus and Raith Rovers Women and Girls FC skipper Tyler Rattray.

McDermid said: “After more than a year when we’ve not been able to see the team in the flesh, it’s even more exciting than usual to unveil the home kit. I’m so proud to be part of the Raith Rovers family, and sponsoring the shirt remains a real honour.”

© SNS Group

Rovers will give the new kit its maiden outing when Stranraer visit Stark’s Park on Saturday afternoon, in front of Raith season ticket holders for the first time in more than 15 months.