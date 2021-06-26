Aidan Connolly marked his first outing since returning to Raith Rovers with a goal the Fifers kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 win over Stranraer.

Rovers also handed non-competitive debuts to fellow summer signings Christophe Berra, James Keatings and Dario Zanatta over the course of a thoroughly watchable 90 minutes.

Playing in front of home fans for the first time in 476 days, the hosts fell behind courtesy of an early Craig Ross header, with the centre-half nodding a Josh Walker delivery beyond Jamie MacDonald.

© SNS Group

However, John McGlynn, who ran the rule over four trialists in Kirkcaldy, saw his charges turn on the style after the break.

Connolly, embarking on his second spell at Stark’s Park, bundled home a cross at the back post to restore parity.

© SNS Group

The turnaround was completed three minutes later when Lewis Vaughan — fresh from striking the cross-bar with a sumptuous flick — chested a Reghan Tumilty delivery over the line.

Second-half substitute Brad Spencer stretched Rovers’ advantage courtesy of a brave back-post finish with his first touch of the game, colliding with the post for his troubles.

Kieran Mitchell, who penned his first ever Raith contract this week — joining the club from the Fife Elite Football Academy — then rattled home a fourth following a neat turn inside the box.