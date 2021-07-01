Owain Fon Williams insists he is ready to battle fellow goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet for the No.1 spot at East End Park — and reckons Dunfermline Athletic will be the real winners.

The Wales internationalist has welcomed the signing of Mehmet from Dundee United and is adamant the fierce competition will bring out the best in both men.

Fon Williams, 34, has been the club’s established first-choice for the past 18 months, making 37 appearances and helping the Pars reach the Championship playoffs last season.

© SNS Group

However, Mehmet has made it clear that he did not depart Tannadice in order to be an understudy.

“There is always a battle,” smiled Fon Williams. “It doesn’t matter who comes through the door. There will always be someone there trying to take your spot — and that’s the way it should be.

“There have been people before, and there will be people after.

“That’s part and parcel of football and it’s about using that spirit of competition to make each other better. Dunfermline will benefit from that in the long run.

“We will be encouraging and work hard every day because we are representing Dunfermline Athletic and all that matters is that the team wins on a Saturday.

“It’s vital that we train well during the week, prepare properly and professionally and we’ll see who gets the nod.”

© SNS Group

Fon Williams is certainly embracing the new ideas and footballing philosophy of manager Peter Grant, who will urge his goalkeepers to pass out from the back and start attacks.

“If you do the right things then it becomes and easy game, but if you don’t do the right things it can become a very difficult game,” he continued.

“You need to do the correct things on the ball but — to be able to do that — other people must be in the right position to receive possession. You’ve got to maximise the length of the pitch from side to side.

“I used to play this way for Wales and it really is a brilliant way to play.

© SNS Group

“The manager has a style of play and is a determined guy. He is clear in terms of what he expects from you and how he wants the team to play. It is straight-forward and focused.”

And after friendlies against Spartans and Civil Service Strollers, he can already see signs that Grant’s ideas are taking hold.

“I see everything from the back. I can see the game building; I can see what the lads are trying to do,” he added. “There are already positives.

“The boys are working their socks off every day to get as comfortable as possible on the ball and understanding where to be.

“As you see more and more aspects of that coming into the game, it’s really encouraging and so exciting for the rest of the campaign.”