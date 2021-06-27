Dunfermline are weighing up a move for ex-Queen of the South midfielder Dan Pybus.

The 23-year-old is a free agent after leaving Palmerston Park during the close season and featured for the Pars in their 2-2 draw against Civil Service Strollers on Saturday afternoon.

The combative Englishman made 52 appearances following his move to Dumfries in 2019, while he was previously on the books of Sunderland, Derby and Bradford.

© SNS Group

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant is actively seeking reinforcements, recently confirming that he hopes to make ‘five or six signings’ in the coming weeks.

Having lost Fraser Murray, Kerr McInroy, Ewan Henderson and the retired Steven Whittaker from last season’s squad, the centre of the park is a major priority for the Fifers.

As he decides whether to pursue the club’s interest in Pybus, Grant — who has already snapped up Nikolay Todorov and Deniz Mehmet — does hope more business can be concluded in the coming days.

“The squad is bare in many respects, we had only one outfield substitute on Saturday,” acknowledged Grant.

“We are close to a few things and we are hopeful of some news about one or two at the start of the week — then hopefully, as we go along before the window closes, some more.

“I’m sure you’ll see the group much stronger and in a much better position than it is at this moment in time. Right until the window shuts I will be looking to bring players in to make us better.”

None of the four trialists who were given minutes against Spartans last Wednesday — Isaac Rice, Ben Paton, Ali Omar and Ally Taylor — played against the Strollers, with Grant hinting that they are unlikely to be offered deals.

✍🏻✍🏻 ** FRASER CURRID ** ✍🏻✍🏻 The Club is absolutely delighted to announce the loan signing of goalkeeper, @FraserCurrid1 from Dunfermline Athletic. Fraser rejoins the Club following a phenomenal spell last season. Thanks to everyone at Dunfermline.#Athletic pic.twitter.com/Mkc6poL08k — Bo’ness Athletic FC (@BonessAthletic) June 25, 2021

Young goalkeeper Fraser Currid, another trialist who was on the bench for that match, has landed a contract and has been immediately loaned out to Bo’ness Athletic.

“We have had a few trialists in over the last few weeks but we felt that they were maybe just not at the levels yet,” added Grant. “It was a bit unfortunate for them because the timing of the Covid situation.

“Some of them haven’t played since last February. This is where these boys are, unfortunately.”