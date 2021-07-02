Dunfermline sign ex-Sunderland, Bradford City and Queen of the South man Dan Pybus

Dunfermline have boosted their midfield options with the capture of Dan Pybus.

The former England Under 16 and Under 17 cap is well acquainted with the Scottish Championship after spending the last two seasons at Queen of the South.

Pybus (23) has signed a one-year deal at East End Park, with a further year option.

Having started his career at Sunderland, he switched to Bradford City in March 2017, where he played under former Rangers star and Motherwell manager Stuart McCall.

He featured 20 times for Queens last season – twice against Dunfermline.