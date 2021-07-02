Raith Rovers land Livingston’s Matej Poplatnik on loan

Raith Rovers have secured the services of Matej Poplatnik on a season-long loan from Livingston.

The Slovenian striker joined Livi last summer and made 25 appearances, scoring three goals.

He has now committed to a campaign in Kirkcaldy and will aim to bolster Raith’s attacking threat in the Championship.

© SNS Group

The 28-year-old spent most of his career in Slovenia, Bulgaria and Hurgary before a two-season spell with Indian side Kerala Blasters.

He was capped by Slovenia at Under-21 level in 2013 and becomes Raith boss John McGlynn’s seventh signing of the summer.