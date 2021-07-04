Dunfermline are running the rule over former Birmingham City midfielder Charlie Cooper.

The combative 24-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Woking in May. He made made 39 appearances for the English National League side last term, scoring three times.

Cooper featured for the Pars in their 4-1 defeat against Hibernian on Saturday — which was played out behind closed doors at the Hibees’ East Lothian training base — as he sought to earn a contract.

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant will decide whether to pursue a deal in the coming days.

The Pars snapped up ex-Queen of the South man Dan Pybus on Friday but, given Lewis Mayo, Ewan Henderson, Kerr McInroy and Fraser Murray have all departed, they remain in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Cooper emerged through the youth ranks at Birmingham, albeit he failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues. He was farmed out on loan to Forest Green Rovers, York City, Boreham Wood and Newport County.

He left St Andrews permanently for Halifax Town in the summer of 2019 before making the switch to Woking one year later.

Cooper is the son of current Barrow A.F.C. boss Mark and grandson of former Leeds United and England star Terry.