Dunfermline apologise for ‘clunky arrangements’ as Pars reveal fan capacity for Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir and Partick Thistle matches

Dunfermline have confirmed the maximum permitted attendances for their opening three home fixtures as supporters prepare to return to East End Park for the first time since March 7, 2020.

The Pars’ outing against Dumbarton on July 17 will be restricted to 1000 fans,‘based on current understanding’ of Scottish Government and Joint Response Group guidelines.

With hopes that Fife will enter Level 0 two days later, subsequent matches against Stenhousemuir (July 24) and the Pars’ Championship clash with Partick Thistle (August 7) are slated to host 2000 punters.

© SNS Group

All three matches will be restricted to Dunfermline supporters only, with tickets initially made available to season ticket holders via online purchase.

A Dunfermline spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance to our supporters for the arrangements being rather clunky but we have to work to the current rules and regulations.”

It is hoped that the visit of Arbroath on August 28 will be the first game to take place on the Halbeath Road in front of a bumper crowd since the Covid outbreak.

The statement continued: “Please note that DAFC hope, along with everyone in Scotland, that the Covid restrictions will be lifted on Monday 9th August, and we can return to watching football with no restrictions in place.”