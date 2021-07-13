Dunfermline confident they have resolved ticketing struggles after irate fans complain of online sale ‘shambles’

Dunfermline Athletic are confident they have resolved the ticketing issues which left many supporters frustrated in their bid to secure seats for Saturday’s visit of Dumbarton.

Social media and messageboards were inundated with angry fans unable to complete the purchase process on Tuesday morning.

The Main Stand and Norrie McCathie Stand will be open for the visit of the Sons, with capacity limited to 1000.

🎟 Update 🚨 Any fans who have experienced difficulties are asked to try again following an update to the ticket site ➡️ https://t.co/5bzCYG7bWw https://t.co/Z2ZnpNvPaU — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 13, 2021

Season ticket holders are permitted to buy three tickets for those within their household bubble.

However, there have been complaints from some supporters that they were only able to buy one brief — which then blocks off the nearby seats as a safety protocol, leaving them unable to sit beside their family members. Courier Sport was told of this by two sources.

Some also reported being unable to buy a ticket if their usual seat is not located in the Main Stand or the Norrie McCathie Stand, although it is understood that Dunfermline’s system showed that many fans succeeded in doing so.

It is thought that the sheer weight of traffic played a part in pages failing to load or error messages being displayed, with hundreds of season ticket holders flocking to buy briefs for the Pars’ first game in front of fans at East End Park since March 7, 2020.

© SNS Group

Dunfermline, however, were assured the system would be able to handle those numbers.

While Dunfermline declined to make official comment when contacted, Courier Sport understands they were swiftly aware of the supporters’ concerns and launched into active dialogue with the ticketing company.

The Pars have now urged any fans who failed to complete the process earlier in the day to try again following ‘a system update’.

Dunfermline’s supporter liaison officer Drew Main tweeted: “Thanks for your patience while we sorted some issues with the new e-ticketing system. Should be back up and running now.”