EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers set to seal double transfer swoop as trialist identities are revealed

Raith Rovers are on the cusp of signing Stoke City starlet Ethon Varian and powerful midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow.

Varian, 18 is expected to join the Fifers on a season-long loan deal and will add to a pool of attackers which includes James Keatings, Lewis Vaughan and Matej Poplatnik.

The versatile forward is considered one to watch at the Bet365 Stadium, notching nine goals and six assists from 33 appearances for their under-23 squad over the past two seasons in Premier League 2.

Happy to make my U21s debut☘️🙌🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/uzaVKAew13 — Ethon Varian (@VarianEthon) March 27, 2021

Varian, who hails from Cork, has also represented Ireland once at under-21 level, entering the fray as a second-half substitute against Wales in March.

Riley-Snow was formerly on the books of Barnet and Harefield United but has most recently been playing in Spain with Alicante City FC.

The Englishman was invited to train with the Kirkcaldy club earlier this summer and has hugely impressed John McGlynn with his composure, range of passing and physicality in the heart of midfield.

Standing at in imposing 6ft2ins, it is felt that Riley-Snow will add another dimension to Rovers’ play and will pen a permanent contract.

It is understood that the pair, who both featured as trialists in Iain Davidson’s testimonial fixture against Hibernian on Friday night, have agreed their deals and will be officially unveiled when international clearance is received.

McGlynn hopes to have the duo available for next Wednesday’s trip to face Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup.

The brisk business will take Rovers to nine summer signings following the captures of Keatings, Poplatnik, Christophe Berra, Tom Lang, Liam Dick, Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly. Another player is expected to arrive on loan next week.