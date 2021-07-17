Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers set to seal double transfer swoop as trialist identities are revealed

By Alan Temple
July 17 2021, 9.00am Updated: July 17 2021, 10.55am
Varian in action
Varian in action

Raith Rovers are on the cusp of signing Stoke City starlet Ethon Varian and powerful midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow.

Varian, 18 is expected to join the Fifers on a season-long loan deal and will add to a pool of attackers which includes James Keatings, Lewis Vaughan and Matej Poplatnik.

The versatile forward is considered one to watch at the Bet365 Stadium, notching nine goals and six assists from 33 appearances for their under-23 squad over the past two seasons in Premier League 2.

Varian, who hails from Cork, has also represented Ireland once at under-21 level, entering the fray as a second-half substitute against Wales in March.

Riley-Snow was formerly on the books of Barnet and Harefield United but has most recently been playing in Spain with Alicante City FC.

The Englishman was invited to train with the Kirkcaldy club earlier this summer and has hugely impressed John McGlynn with his composure, range of passing and physicality in the heart of midfield.

Standing at in imposing 6ft2ins, it is felt that Riley-Snow will add another dimension to Rovers’ play and will pen a permanent contract.

It is understood that the pair, who both featured as trialists in Iain Davidson’s testimonial fixture against Hibernian on Friday night, have agreed their deals and will be officially unveiled when international clearance is received.

McGlynn hopes to have the duo available for next Wednesday’s trip to face Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup.

The brisk business will take Rovers to nine summer signings following the captures of Keatings, Poplatnik, Christophe Berra, Tom Lang, Liam Dick, Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly. Another player is expected to arrive on loan next week.

Raith Rovers 1-3 Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet nets against former club as Hibees emerge victorious from Iain Davidson testimonial

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]