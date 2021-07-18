Arbroath boss Dick Campbell reacts to Dundee United defeat: ‘The goal we lost was like the bairns on a Sunday morning’

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes his side should’ve defeated Dundee United at Tannadice yesterday.

The Red Lichties went down 1-0 to United in their Premier Sports Cup Group B clash thanks to a Charlie Mulgrew free-kick strike on 21 minutes.

The result leaves the Angus men sitting second on six points as they prepare to welcome League Two Kelty Hearts to Gayfield on Saturday to round off the section.

They know what they need to do going into that clash but Campbell insists they should be headed into the match in a better position after their display against the Terrors.

‘Lichties should’ve won’

“We should have won the game – never mind drawn,” he said.

“We’ve had six chances in the whole game and they’ve only had two.

“The goal we lost was like one you’d lose with the bairns on a Sunday morning.

“It’s a great goal from Charlie’s point of view but an absolute shocker from our perspective.

“I’m standing in the dugout shouting: ‘You better cover that other side of the goal, son’.

“But we were way on top during the game so to lose is unacceptable.”

Nine points target set for Arbroath

Campbell is now targeting maximum points against Kelty as they aim to progress into the knockout stages, believing nine points could be enough for the Lichties.

He continued: “I’ve no complaints whatsoever about our performance and we got the fitness levels out of it.

“I know I’ve said I hate people who treat these games as fitness because it’s a cup-tie but my boys were a credit.

“There’s a lot of money at stake in this competition and we’ve still got a chance.

“We’ve got Kelty at home, they won on Saturday and are a good side.

“You usually find if you get nine points you’ve got a chance.

“I’m very happy with the fitness levels of my players and the commitment.”