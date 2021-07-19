How practice made perfect for Kyle Macdonald as Dunfermline star looks to former Rangers and Scotland star Steven Whittaker

Kyle Macdonald is living proof that practice makes perfect.

Determined to work on his final delivery in order to thrive in his new right wing-back role, Macdonald put in the hard yards on the training ground.

Repetition; repetition; repetition — he did extra work with coaches Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker, who were both right-backs of some repute in their playing days, and whipped in a swathe of deadly deliveries.

Macdonald’s hard graft paid dividend on Saturday when he claimed a stunning hat-trick of assists, teeing up each of Dunfermline’s strikers — Nikolay Todorov, Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara — during a 5-1 demolition of Dumbarton.

“My crosses weren’t bad,” smiled the 21-year-old. “I felt my deliveries weren’t as good as I would like them to be during the friendlies and in the first couple of [Premier Sports Cup] games.

“I took extra time in training just to work on that. If you are playing right wing-back, you are judged on balls into the box.

“I have worked on that over the last week and it definitely helped at the weekend. I must try and keep that consistency level up there.

“Normally Shieldsy [Greg Shields] or Whitts [Steven Whittaker] will come and help me and get a striker into the middle of the box just to nod them in. Of course, there is only so much they can tell me about crossing a ball in — but the more you do it, the more consistent you will be.”

🎥 Watch the #DAFC goals from yesterday's 5-1 win. Full highlights later 🏁 pic.twitter.com/5UvCQwrto8 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 17, 2021

On Whittaker’s influence, Macdonald continued: “He didn’t have a bad career in that position! I wouldn’t mind having a career like him. Whitts is definitely someone to learn from and look up to.”

Boss Peter Grant was effusive in his praise for Macdonald in the aftermath of the man-of-the-match showing, highlighting his ‘unbelievable’ desire for self-improvement.

The former Airdrie player is clearly a man determined to take advantage of the clean slate afforded by a change in the dugout.

“First and foremost, when a new manager comes in I have got to see that as an opportunity to get myself in the team,” he continued. ‘When I joined last January, I played a wee part in the team but I wasn’t playing week-in, week-out.

“So when a new manager comes, that is my chance to play.

“I’m working as hard as I can but in terms of numbers — our GPS tells you about high sprints, high intensity — and I’m working hard and putting myself about to try and stay in the team.”

Macdonald v Edwards

With Josh Edwards also claiming an assist of sorts for Gregor Buchanan’s own goal — the other Pars strike came from Dom Thomas, with Ross Maclean grabbing a consolation — Dunfermline have real threat from the flanks.

Macdonald smiled: “Just as long as Josh and I are doing well, that’s the main thing. But maybe we can get a wee competition going . . . I think I am winning already.”

The quality and quantity of deliveries are also manna from heaven for the trio of Pars attackers.

“They are all quick; all strong,” said MacDonald. “We have two bigger strikers [Wighton and Todorov] and then Kev [O’Hara], who is a good finisher.

“I know if I get the ball at my feet, then they know it’s coming in and will be there. It worked on Saturday — a goal each — and long may it continue.”