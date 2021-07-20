Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Dunfermline sign ex-Partick Thistle midfielder as Pars await Kai Kennedy clarity

By Alan Temple
July 20 2021, 4.09pm Updated: July 20 2021, 5.13pm
Reece Cole
Cole is unveiled

Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Partick Thistle midfielder Reece Cole.

The 23-year-old was a free agent following a short spell with English Championship side Queen’s Park Rangers and has penned a one-year deal with the East End Park outfit, with the option for a further season.

Classy Cole emerged as a youngster at Brentford but made just one appearance for the London club, instead being farmed out on loan to Newport County, Yeovil Town, Maidenhead Town, Macclesfield Town and the Jags.

It was during the latter stint at Firhill that Cole came to the attention of Scottish fans, notching four goals in 25 outings — one of which came in a 5-1 defeat against the Pars.

Reece Cole signs

Despite the 2019/20 campaign being curtailed due to the Covid outbreak and a dismal Thistle side ultimately being relegated from the Championship on a points-per-game basis, Cole was one of their more consistent performers.

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant had been keen to secure midfield reinforcements following the summer exits of Ewan Henderson, Kerr McInroy, Fraser Murray and the retired Steven Whittaker, now part of his coaching staff.

The emergence of young Paul Allan in that position during the Fifers’ Premier Sports Cup campaign, however, has been a major positive.

Kai Kennedy conundrum

Dunfermline also remain hopeful of securing a loan deal for Rangers winger Kai Kennedy — a transfer they had intended to complete last week.

The move was held up and it has since been reported that West Ham United have seen a six-figure bid rejected for the 19-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith Rovers.

Kai Kennedy in action for Rangers
Kennedy in action for Rangers

Although the current timeframe is somewhat out of Dunfermline’s control, there has yet been no indication that the proposed switch has collapsed.

