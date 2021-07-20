Dunfermline sign ex-Partick Thistle midfielder as Pars await Kai Kennedy clarity

Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Partick Thistle midfielder Reece Cole.

The 23-year-old was a free agent following a short spell with English Championship side Queen’s Park Rangers and has penned a one-year deal with the East End Park outfit, with the option for a further season.

Classy Cole emerged as a youngster at Brentford but made just one appearance for the London club, instead being farmed out on loan to Newport County, Yeovil Town, Maidenhead Town, Macclesfield Town and the Jags.

It was during the latter stint at Firhill that Cole came to the attention of Scottish fans, notching four goals in 25 outings — one of which came in a 5-1 defeat against the Pars.

Despite the 2019/20 campaign being curtailed due to the Covid outbreak and a dismal Thistle side ultimately being relegated from the Championship on a points-per-game basis, Cole was one of their more consistent performers.

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant had been keen to secure midfield reinforcements following the summer exits of Ewan Henderson, Kerr McInroy, Fraser Murray and the retired Steven Whittaker, now part of his coaching staff.

The emergence of young Paul Allan in that position during the Fifers’ Premier Sports Cup campaign, however, has been a major positive.

Kai Kennedy conundrum

Dunfermline also remain hopeful of securing a loan deal for Rangers winger Kai Kennedy — a transfer they had intended to complete last week.

The move was held up and it has since been reported that West Ham United have seen a six-figure bid rejected for the 19-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith Rovers.

Although the current timeframe is somewhat out of Dunfermline’s control, there has yet been no indication that the proposed switch has collapsed.