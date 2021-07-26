EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline launch bid for ex-Dundee and Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans – as Rangers defender agrees Pars transfer

Dunfermline are in talks with former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans over a switch to East End Park.

Dorrans, 34, called time on a stint with Australian outfit Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this summer ‘for personal reasons’ and is a free agent.

He has been training with another of his old clubs, Dundee, following an invitation from James McPake, with whom he played at Livingston and worked under at Dens Park.

However, Courier Sport understands that the Pars have launched an ambitious bid to capture the ex-Scotland midfielder to bolster their Championship push.

Dorrans, capped 12 times, has also turned out for the likes of West Brom and Norwich during an impressive career — and Dunfermline believe he would add the perfect blend of quality and experience to their group.

Further discussions are expected this week as the Pars’ new German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH seek to make their first statement of intent since taking the reins.

Rhys Breen set to join the Pars

Meanwhile, Rangers defender Rhys Breen is closing in on a switch to East End Park

Breen, 21, was most recently on loan at the Gers’ U.S. sister club Orange County, making five appearances for the Californian club. However, he has returned to Scotland and will continue his career with Dunfermline.

The 6ft 2ins stopper, who can play at centre-back or left-back, has enjoyed stints with Queen of the South and Partick Thistle but failed to make a senior appearance for the Glasgow giants.

The transfer is considered a done deal, with just minor formalities and issues relating to his return from the U.S. causing a slight delay in his unveiling.

It is hoped he will officially become a Dunfermline player prior to their Championship opener against Morton on Saturday.

Breen will link up with ex-Rangers youth team pal Kai Kennedy, who joined the Fifers on loan earlier this week.