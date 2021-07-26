Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Dunfermline sign defender Rhys Breen from Rangers

By Alan Temple
July 26 2021, 6.08pm Updated: July 26 2021, 6.49pm
Rhys Breen
Rhys Breen

Dunfermline have completed the signing of versatile defender Rhys Breen from Rangers.

Breen, 21, has penned a two-year deal with the Fifers after a modest fee was paid to the Gers.

The former Queen of the South and Partick Thistle loan star was farmed out on loan to Rangers’ U.S. sister club Orange County, making four appearances for the Californian outfit.

Breen cut that deal short earlier this month in order to return to the SPFL with the Pars.

Kai Kennedy and new Pars teammate Rhys Breen

The 6ft2ins youngster can play at centre-back or left-back and could make his Dunfermline debut against Morton on Saturday.

Breen links up with ex-Rangers youth team pal Kai Kennedy, who joined the Fifers on loan last week.

He is Dunfermline’s eighth arrival of the summer following the captures of Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Fraser Currid, Reece Cole, Ross Graham and Kennedy.

As exclusively revealed by Courier Sport, the Pars also hope to seal the signing of former Rangers, Dundee and Scotland star Graham Dorrans.

EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline launch bid for ex-Dundee and Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans – as Rangers defender agrees Pars transfer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier