Former Rangers, Scotland and Dundee midfielder Graham Dorrans joins Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
July 27 2021, 10.52am Updated: July 27 2021, 10.56am
Dorrans signs
Dunfermline have completed the signing of former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans.

The 34-year-old called time on a stint with Australian outfit Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this summer ‘for personal reasons’ and was a free agent.

He had been training with another of his old clubs, Dundee, following an invitation from his ex-teammate and gaffer James McPake.

However, as exclusively revealed by Courier Sport on Monday, Dunfermline made the player an attractive offer; a first statement of intent by owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

And Dorrans, who has also turned out for Livingston, Norwich and West Bromwich Albion officially penned a two-year contract with the Fifers on Tuesday.

Dorrans is Dunfermline’s ninth arrival of the summer following the captures of Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Fraser Currid, Reece Cole, Ross Graham, Kai Kennedy and Rhys Breen.

Kai Kennedy will be ready for Rangers after Dunfermline stint, vows Pars boss Peter Grant

