Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Kelty Hearts seal transfer coup as former Morton and Partick Thistle defender arrives

By Alan Temple
July 30 2021, 7.30am
Thomas O'Ware celebrates
Thomas O'Ware celebrates

League Two title favourites Kelty Hearts have further bolstered their ranks with the arrival of experienced defender Thomas O’Ware.

The 28-year-old joins the Maroon Machine on a free transfer after departing Partick Thistle during the close season and will go straight into Kevin Thomson’s squad to face Fife rivals Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

O’Ware, who can operate at left-back or centre-half, made just 40 appearances for the Jags after arriving from Morton in 2018, albeit his time at Firhill was marred by two serious injuries.

Prior to the move to Maryhill, he racked up more than 200 outings during a hugely successful seven-year stint at Cappielow.

And he will seek to recapture that form at New Central Park as ambitious Kelty eye a tilt at the title.

O’Ware will link up with ex-Thistle teammates Joe Cardle and Jamie Barjonas in Fife, as well as fellow summer signings Jordon Forster, Alfie Agyeman, Andy Black, Botti Biabi and Reis Peggie.

Former Dunfermline and Dundee striker Andrew Barrowman lands new role with Kelty Hearts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]