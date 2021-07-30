Kelty Hearts seal transfer coup as former Morton and Partick Thistle defender arrives

League Two title favourites Kelty Hearts have further bolstered their ranks with the arrival of experienced defender Thomas O’Ware.

The 28-year-old joins the Maroon Machine on a free transfer after departing Partick Thistle during the close season and will go straight into Kevin Thomson’s squad to face Fife rivals Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

O’Ware, who can operate at left-back or centre-half, made just 40 appearances for the Jags after arriving from Morton in 2018, albeit his time at Firhill was marred by two serious injuries.

Prior to the move to Maryhill, he racked up more than 200 outings during a hugely successful seven-year stint at Cappielow.

And he will seek to recapture that form at New Central Park as ambitious Kelty eye a tilt at the title.

O’Ware will link up with ex-Thistle teammates Joe Cardle and Jamie Barjonas in Fife, as well as fellow summer signings Jordon Forster, Alfie Agyeman, Andy Black, Botti Biabi and Reis Peggie.