Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Arbroath 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1: Dick Campbell kicks off 50th season with defeat to Caley

By Ewan Smith
July 31 2021, 4.51pm Updated: July 31 2021, 7.33pm
Arbroath hosted Inverness in the Championship opener
Arbroath hosted Inverness in the Championship opener

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell kicked off his 50th consecutive season in the game as his side tasted defeat at home to Inverness.

Shane Sutherland punished Harrison Clark’s mistake with a second half winner as Red Lichties crashed to defeat.

It was a cruel blow for the Angus side who merited at least a point after a battling display at Gayfield.

Campbell was in fine form as his Arbroath side kicked off their third successive Championship campaign against Inverness.

Many pundits have already written off Red Lichties chances of survival – as the only part-time team in the league.

Arbroath took the game to visitors Inverness early on

However, after a battling first-half display they, once again, proved that they are highly capable at this level.

They more than matched Inverness in the opening 45 minutes and with on-loan striker Joel Nouble in fine form, they posed Inverness real problems.

Arbroath manager DIck Campbell was celebrating his 50th season in football against Inverness

With Bobby Linn in dazzling form on the left wing, Nouble was causing Caley real problems at the back.

One mazy solo run from the towering striker almost resulted in the opening goal in 26 minutes.

Nouble picked up the ball deep inside his own box and drove towards the Caley goal.

However, his low 20 yard strike to bounce inches wide.

Nouble then had a second chance to open the scoring as he darted inside the box.

Arbroath new boy Joel Nouble caused Inverness a host of problems

He tried to curl an effort beyond Mark Ridgers but this time it deflected safely into the Caley keeper’s hands.

At the other end, Tom Walsh was causing Arbroath real problems with his blistering runs.

And the visitors so nearly took the lead, just before the break as Sutherland saw his low drive cleared off the line by Scott Stewart.

Nicky Low then came close for Arbroath as his 25 yard free-kick dipped just inches over Ridgers’ bar.

Arbroath midfielder Nicky Low came close with a free-kick against Inverness

Caley then had the ball in the net as former Raith Rovers striker Manny Duku headed home but it was ruled out for offside.

Inverness keeper Ridgers then made a stunning point-blank save to deny Michael McKenna after the Arbroath midfielder got on the end of a Low cross.

Clark’s mistake punished by Inverness

The game was being played as a frantic pace and it was a case of when, not if, there would be a goal.

It was the visitors who struck first as a poor Harrison Clark header was pounced on by Sutherland and he broke clear to chip over Derek Gaston.

It was a cruel lesson for teenager Clark at how you can be severely punished at this level for making mistakes.

 

Starting line-ups:

Arbroath: Gaston; Stewart, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low, McKenna, Clark, Donnelly, Nouble, Linn. Subs not used: Antell; Hilson, Swankie, Paterson, Chris Hamilton, Craigen.

Inverness: Ridgers; Deas, Devine, Carson, Sutherland, MacGregor, Walsh, Broadfoot, Allardice, Duku, McAlear. Subs not used: MacKay; Duffy, Harper, McKay, Jamieson, McDonald, Hyde.

Referee – David Dickinson

 

Arbroath ace Harrison Clark: I took the Alan Shearer route back to football after being freed by Sunderland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier