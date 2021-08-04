Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers blow as Brad Spencer is ruled out with fractured foot

By Alan Temple
August 4 2021, 1.00pm Updated: August 4 2021, 8.28pm
Dejected: Spencer
Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer will be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a hairline fracture to his left foot.

Spencer, 25, sustained the damage during Rovers’ remarkable 4-4 draw against Hamilton on Saturday yet managed to complete the full 90 minutes.

The pain worsened in the aftermath of the fixture and the ex-Kilmarnock and Forfar Athletic schemer was sent for a scan.

Courier Sport has learned that the results showed a hairline fracture and Spencer is currently confined to a protective boot while the damage heals.

Spencer, an ever-present this season and pivotal player in the Raith engine room, will be out of action for between four and six weeks.

Spencer in action against Accies

He will miss a mouth-watering Fife derby on August 20 and the televised Premier Sports Cup last-16 showdown with Aberdeen.

Stark’s Park boss John McGlynn now has a sizeable selection headache, given the ongoing absence of Ross Matthews.

Recent signing Blaise-Riley Snow is able to step in.

Aaron Arnott, 17, is considered a precocious prospect for the future but regular Championship action would be a tall order at this stage of his development.

Debutant: Fotheringham, right

Kai Fotheringham could be asked to play a deeper role.

McGlynn has also tinkered with a 3-4-3, rather than his usual 4-3-3 this term, which, given Reghan Tumilty and Liam Dick would occupy the wide positions, would require Rovers to field one fewer central midfielder.

Silver lining

There was, however, better news for McGlynn after a host of players got 90 minutes under their belt during a bounce game against Hearts on Monday.

Tom Lang, yet to feature since joining from Clyde in the close season, stepped up his recovery by cruising through the encounter with the Jambos, which took place at Oriam National Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

Riley-Snow and Dave McKay also featured as they build their match fitness.

