EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers blow as Brad Spencer is ruled out with fractured foot

Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer will be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a hairline fracture to his left foot.

Spencer, 25, sustained the damage during Rovers’ remarkable 4-4 draw against Hamilton on Saturday yet managed to complete the full 90 minutes.

The pain worsened in the aftermath of the fixture and the ex-Kilmarnock and Forfar Athletic schemer was sent for a scan.

Courier Sport has learned that the results showed a hairline fracture and Spencer is currently confined to a protective boot while the damage heals.

Spencer, an ever-present this season and pivotal player in the Raith engine room, will be out of action for between four and six weeks.

He will miss a mouth-watering Fife derby on August 20 and the televised Premier Sports Cup last-16 showdown with Aberdeen.

Stark’s Park boss John McGlynn now has a sizeable selection headache, given the ongoing absence of Ross Matthews.

Recent signing Blaise-Riley Snow is able to step in.

Aaron Arnott, 17, is considered a precocious prospect for the future but regular Championship action would be a tall order at this stage of his development.

Kai Fotheringham could be asked to play a deeper role.

McGlynn has also tinkered with a 3-4-3, rather than his usual 4-3-3 this term, which, given Reghan Tumilty and Liam Dick would occupy the wide positions, would require Rovers to field one fewer central midfielder.

Silver lining

There was, however, better news for McGlynn after a host of players got 90 minutes under their belt during a bounce game against Hearts on Monday.

Tom Lang, yet to feature since joining from Clyde in the close season, stepped up his recovery by cruising through the encounter with the Jambos, which took place at Oriam National Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

Riley-Snow and Dave McKay also featured as they build their match fitness.