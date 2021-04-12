Scottish Cup changes: St Johnstone get later kick-off but Forfar v Dundee United still on Friday night

St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Clyde has been pushed back to a 5.30pm start.
The funeral of Prince Philip has prompted the SFA to compile a revised schedule of last-16 kick-off times.
Forfar Athletic versus Dundee United remains unchanged and will be broadcast live by BBC Scotland on Friday at 7.45pm.
Kilmarnock against Montrose will kick-off at 11.45am on Saturday, to ensure any extra time and penalties do not overlap with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ceremony.
And Saints will now begin their game against Danny Lennon’s part-timers at 5.30pm.
The full amended Scottish Cup fixture list is –
Friday, April 16
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; kick-off 6pm
Motherwell v Greenock Morton; kick-off 7pm
Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; kick-off 7.45pm (live on BBC Scotland)
Saturday, April 17
Kilmarnock v Montrose; kick-off 11.45am
St. Johnstone v Clyde; kick-off 5.30pm
Aberdeen v Livingston; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Premier Sports)
Sunday, April 18
Stranraer v Hibernian; kick-off 12.15pm (live on BBC One)
Rangers v Celtic; kick-off 3pm (live on Premier Sports)
