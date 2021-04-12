Scottish Cup changes: St Johnstone get later kick-off but Forfar v Dundee United still on Friday night

St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup fourth round clash with Clyde has been pushed back to a 5.30pm start.

The funeral of Prince Philip has prompted the SFA to compile a revised schedule of last-16 kick-off times.

Forfar Athletic versus Dundee United remains unchanged and will be broadcast live by BBC Scotland on Friday at 7.45pm.

Kilmarnock against Montrose will kick-off at 11.45am on Saturday, to ensure any extra time and penalties do not overlap with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ceremony.

And Saints will now begin their game against Danny Lennon’s part-timers at 5.30pm.

The full amended Scottish Cup fixture list is –

Friday, April 16

St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; kick-off 6pm

Motherwell v Greenock Morton; kick-off 7pm

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; kick-off 7.45pm (live on BBC Scotland)

Saturday, April 17

Kilmarnock v Montrose; kick-off 11.45am

St. Johnstone v Clyde; kick-off 5.30pm

Aberdeen v Livingston; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Premier Sports)

Sunday, April 18

Stranraer v Hibernian; kick-off 12.15pm (live on BBC One)

Rangers v Celtic; kick-off 3pm (live on Premier Sports)