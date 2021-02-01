Tuesday, February 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish League 1

Forfar boss Stuart Malcolm adds defender and midfielder to his Station Park squad

by Ian Roache
February 1 2021, 4.23pm
© DC ThomsonStuart Malcolm.
Stuart Malcolm.

Forfar manager Stuart Malcolm has made a double signing to add experience to his squad.

Central defender Andy Munro (28) has moved back to Station Park from Stenhousemuir for a modest fee. His contract will keep him at the club until 2023..

Also, 34-year-old midfielder Grant Anderson has joined the Loons for the rest of the season after being released by Kelty Hearts.

Leaving the club is Cole Starrs, who has been released having made just one substitute appearance.