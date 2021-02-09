SFA reveal football below Championship level to remain on hold after Scottish Government talks

Lower league and women’s football in Scotland will remain suspended after the Scottish Government could not commit to a restart date, say the Scottish Football Association.

Football below the Championship – along with the Scottish Cup – has been on hold since last month, with the cost of testing proving too steep for the vast majority of the country’s part-time clubs.

Former First Minister Henry McLeish described the decision to pause the game as an “outrageous act of betrayal”.

Following a review, the SFA have confirmed that, amid continued nationwide restrictions, no date for the resumption of lower league or women’s football has been agreed with the Scottish Government.

SFA regret

An update has been promised by March 1, with the SFA keen to stress this is not a proposed restart date.

In a statement, the game’s governing body said: “In recent weeks, the Scottish FA has engaged extensively with clubs and leagues affected by the suspension of professional football across the men’s and women’s game to discuss tailored return to playing plans for implementation when it is considered safe and appropriate to resume.

“We have also remained in regular dialogue with Scottish Government to ensure their input into and ultimately approval of those proposed plans.

“Regrettably, the government has today confirmed that – in cognisance of the current restrictions in place across the country – they cannot currently commit to return dates for those affected leagues in the coming weeks.

‘Disappointing news’

“We will continue to speak with all parties in the meantime and will provide a further update by 1 March.

“This date should not be seen as a proposed restart date, however it should help provide some clarity to affected clubs to aid their planning over the short term.

“Whilst this is disappointing news, Scottish football will continue to play its part in assisting the Scottish Government’s efforts to reduce the prevalence of Covid-19 across the country.”