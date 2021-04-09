Forfar Athletic ‘reluctantly accept’ Stuart Malcolm resignation

Stuart Malcolm has left Forfar Athletic.

The Loons manager handed in his resignation along with his backroom staff after Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat at Clyde – a result that left them five points adrift at the bottom of League One and six behind the Bully Wee in eighth place.

With a hectic fixture schedule on the cards, Forfar’s thoughts will turn immediately to appointing a successor to Malcom, whose managerial reign at Station Park lasted 17 months.

An update is expected from the club later on Friday.

Thank you @stmalks @sellars_barry & @foxyf_83 for all of your hard work for the Loons in these difficult times. A special thanks to Stuart – always willing to help with all manner of media duties. Appreciated not only by Club Media Team but anyone looking for an interview.⚽️💙 — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) April 9, 2021

A Forfar statement said: “Following last night’s 3-0 defeat at Broadwood, manager Stuart Malcolm and his assistants Barry Sellars and Martyn Fotheringham contacted the chairman to intimate that they were resigning from their posts with immediate effect.

“The directors had no option but to reluctantly accept their decisions, but are disappointed with the timing, especially taking into account the hectic schedule of games the club have ahead of them especially in the next seven days and beyond.

“The board of directors would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Stuart, Barry and Martyn for their hard work on behalf of the club since their appointment in 2019.

“The club hope to be able to provide supporters with a further statement/update on the situation later in the day.”

Writing on Twitter, Malcolm said: “I want to thank Forfar Athletic for the opportunity to manage the club I spent many years (with) as a player.

“But with a heavy heart I resigned from my duties at the conclusion of the game last night along with my two assistants Martyn Fotheringham and Barry Sellars.

All the best in the future @ForfarAthletic pic.twitter.com/6XNmpalcvq — stuart malcolm (@stmalks) April 9, 2021

“I want to thank them both for their amazing support and incredible commitment throughout our time.

“Further thanks are extended to sports scientist Mark Farrell, goalkeeper coach Wayne Henderson, physio Lara Jordan and scout Martin Christie who all worked tirelessly in everything I asked.

“Thank you to all the football people who supported me being aware of the injury crisis and supporters who gave me their backing with a (sense of) realism (about) where we are.

“Last but certainly not least huge thanks to the players who I had a great relationship with. They never stopped running or trying for us.

“I wish Forfar nothing but success.”