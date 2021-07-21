Former St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Forfar striker seals return to Scottish football

Former Raith Rovers and St Johnstone attacker Gregory Tade has returned to Scottish football with League One outfit Clyde.

Courier Sport revealed last month that the French attacker was training with the Bully Wee with a view to ending a self-imposed hiatus from the game.

And it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that the 34-year-old has penned a deal with Danny Lennon’s men.

Tade had been without a club since leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December 2019 but his capture still represents a coup for Clyde, given his stellar pedigree.

The bustiling forward has turned out for Romanian big guns Steaua Bucharest and CFR Cluj — winning the Romanian Cup with the latter — and starred for Qatar SC and Meccabi Petah Tikva.

His globetrotting adventures came after Tade ignited his career in the lower leagues of Scotland.

The Frenchman was raw and irrepresible with Forfar, Stranraer and Clyde, earning a move to Raith Rovers in 2009.

TADE IS BACK 📝 | We are pleased to announce the signing of forward Gregory Tade Tade returns to the club after previously playing for us in 2009 and can be added to the squad tonight after receiving international clearance this afternoon Full Story: https://t.co/WViQ0CcoUI pic.twitter.com/26Z3iw324E — Clyde FC (@ClydeFC) July 20, 2021

Tade would go on to become a cult hero at Stark’s Park, scoring 17 goals in 78 games, helping them reach the 2009/10 Scottish Cup semi-final and finish as runners-up in the old First Division the following season.

He then enjoyed single seasons at Inverness and St Johnstone, rippling the net six times in 41 outings for the Saintees as they finished third in the top flight in 2012/13.