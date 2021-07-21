Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Former St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Forfar striker seals return to Scottish football

By Alan Temple
July 21 2021, 8.30am
Tade starring for Romanian giants Steaua
Former Raith Rovers and St Johnstone attacker Gregory Tade has returned to Scottish football with League One outfit Clyde.

Courier Sport revealed last month that the French attacker was training with the Bully Wee with a view to ending a self-imposed hiatus from the game.

And it was confirmed on Tuesday evening that the 34-year-old has penned a deal with Danny Lennon’s men.

Tade had been without a club since leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December 2019 but his capture still represents a coup for Clyde, given his stellar pedigree.

Tade in action for Cluj

The bustiling forward has turned out for Romanian big guns Steaua Bucharest and CFR Cluj — winning the Romanian Cup with the latter — and starred for Qatar SC and Meccabi Petah Tikva.

His globetrotting adventures came after Tade ignited his career in the lower leagues of Scotland.

The Frenchman was raw and irrepresible with Forfar, Stranraer and Clyde, earning a move to Raith Rovers in 2009.

Tade would go on to become a cult hero at Stark’s Park, scoring 17 goals in 78 games, helping them reach the 2009/10 Scottish Cup semi-final and finish as runners-up in the old First Division the following season.

He then enjoyed single seasons at Inverness and St Johnstone, rippling the net six times in 41 outings for the Saintees as they finished third in the top flight in 2012/13.

