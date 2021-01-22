Injury scare for Brechin’s former Dundee United kid Scott Reekie after a fall while out running

Scott Reekie reckons he will hit the ground running when Brechin resume their frantic fight for survival – despite decking it while out on a solo run.

The former Dundee United starlet suffered a scare when he went tumbling to the ground while keeping fit in his native Fife earlier this week.

Reekie has been sticking to manager Michael Paton’s strict fitness programme since the lower leagues were forced into a three-week shutdown earlier this month.

And the 20-year-old insists he’ll be ready to play his part in their battle against the drop as he dusts himself down from an unexpected fall.

Reekie said: “I got a bit of a fright.

“I was out running the other night just and just slipped for a split-second which meant I landed on my knee.

“It’s nothing serious although I’ll probably take a day off to make sure it’s alright.

“I just need to be careful because obviously I want to be fully fit for when we hopefully get back to playing soon.”

Reekie admits the League Two basement boys are sweating it out under orders from Paton.

Life without football

He added: “It’s basically three running days and one work-out day.

“It’s like a mini pre-season. Hopefully the hard work will pay off.

“You can’t beat the banter of training with the other lads. We’re all missing that side of things.

“But for just now we’re all motivated as individuals for when the real stuff starts again.”