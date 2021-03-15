Cowdenbeath boss Gary Bollan says League Two season should have been declared null and void

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan says the League Two campaign should have been declared null and void.

The bottom two tiers will resume on Saturday for the first time since being suspended by the Scottish FA on January 11 due to the pandemic.

The @SPFL has today confirmed the fixtures for the first week of the League 2 season restart, beginning on Saturday March 20th.

27/03 – @StranraerFC (H) Further fixture details will be published as soon as possible. — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) March 12, 2021

A decision on whether the 20 teams play an 18 or 22-game season is still to be made.

The Blue Brazil have only played eight games so far and are just three points clear of basement side Brechin City.

And Bollan reckons the league should have been scrapped.

‘Clubs have got other thoughts but that’s my thoughts on it’

He said: “We’ve only played eight games, could they have null and voided the league, which was a possibility for what these players are going to have to go through?

“I think that might have been what I voted for.

“If you’ve played eight, nine, ten games and it’s null and void, are you real champions then? I don’t think so.

“Clubs have got other thoughts but that’s my thoughts on it.

“If you are looking after the wellbeing of players we shouldn’t be doing this.”

Bollan also insists the players have reservations about trying to cram in the fixtures

He added: “Speaking to my players, they’re speaking to players at other clubs and the consensus I’m getting is that players are not happy to be back playing, given what they are going to be put through in the next few weeks.”