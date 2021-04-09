Brechin City’s Ken Ferguson quits SPFL board as Kelty Hearts learn crucial date in promotion hopes

Brechin City chairman Ken Ferguson has stepped down from the SPFL board ahead of a crucial meeting which will decide the fate of this season’s pyramid playoff final.

Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers have been declared champions of the Lowland League and Highland League, respectively, on a points-per-game basis, albeit the Dudgeon Park outfit only played three fixtures before their division was halted.

The first leg of the tie between Kelty and Brora will take place on April 24, with the eventual winners – in theory – facing the bottom club in League 2 for a place in the SPFL.

And Ferguson has stated that it is ‘appropriate for me to step aside’ ahead of a decision being made regarding whether that match will take place. Brechin are currently four points adrift at the foot of the table.

The SPFL board – with Clyde’s Gordon Thomson replacing Ferguson on an interim basis until the organisation’s AGM in July – will meet on April 19 to ‘determine whether each of Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers meet the SPFL’s Membership Criteria’ and move forward from that point.

Ferguson stated: “In view of the fact that Brechin City are currently 42nd in the League, it is appropriate for me to step aside at this time – and to devote all my time and energy into ensuring that Brechin City do not finish bottom of League 2 this season.”

Addressing Kelty and Brora’s hopes that they will finally get their crack at promotion, an SPFL spokesperson said: “Given that there are a number of uncertainties, including whether League 2 clubs will play 22 or 18 games this season, we are not in a position to announce dates for Pyramid Play-Off ties this season.

“Whilst we understand that this lack of certainty will be disappointing to supporters of Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts, it is important that we are entirely fair to all clubs, including the SPFL club that finishes bottom of League 2 this season.

“Our approach has always been to apply the Rules that have been agreed by all member clubs, as well as the Pyramid Play-Off Rules agreed between the SPFL, the Scottish FA, the Lowland League and the Highland League, and we will do so again this season.”

Kelty and Brora also won their leagues last season – albeit the campaigns were curtailed due to the Covid-19 outbeak – but no pyramid playoffs took place and Brechin, who finished as club 42 in the SPFL, remained in League 2.