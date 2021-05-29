New Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson has made ex-Dundee defender Jordon Forster his first summer recruit.

The ambitious Fifers have also launched an audicious bid to capture former Dunfermline favourite Joe Cardle.

Forster, 27, has penned a two-year deal, sealing a return to the game after leaving Dens Park in April.

The powerful centre-half was a Hibernian teammate of Thomson – having played 79 times for the capital club – and has turned out for the likes of East Fife, Plymouth and Cheltenham.

Cardle, 34, is available on a free transfer after leaving Partick Thistle earlier this month.

He held positive talks with Maroon Machine chiefs at New Central Park on Saturday and the club are hopeful of securing his signature.

The experienced winger notched seven goals in 26 appearances last term as the Jags secured a return to the Championship, while he also boasts spells with Ross County, Raith Rovers, Airdrie and Clyde.

However, he is most fondly remembered by Pars supporters after playing more than 200 games over two spells with the East End Park outfit.

Meanwhile, star striker Nathan Austin has penned a two-year extension to his existing contract, tying him to Kelty Hearts until the summer of 2024.

Club captain Michael Tidser, Darren Jamieson and mercurial forward Kallum Higginbotham have also signed new two-year deals with the club.