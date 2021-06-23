Jamie Barjonas insists his Rangers rapport with Kevin Thomson was the deciding factor in his switch to ambitious Kelty Hearts.

Barjonas, 22, penned a two-year deal with the League 2 new boys earlier this month, with a casual text to new Kelty boss Kevin Thomson swiftly turning into a contract offer.

The pair worked together in the youth ranks at Ibrox, with Barjonas adamant that he has enjoyed his best experiences in the game to date while working under the rookie gaffer at Murray Park.

That relationship ensured he did not need to think twice about the move to New Central Park.

“I actually texted Kev to congratulate him on the job and we just got into a conversation about a few things,” said Barjonas. “He told me that he would love to have me here.

“When you have someone who you’ve played under before, knows you and values you — that’s all you want.

“I know the gaffer well from Rangers and I get on really well with Kev. I’ve never enjoyed my football more than when I was playing under Kevin Thomson. He’s a great manager, has real ambition and he knows what he wants.

“Kelty Hearts are also a club with great ambition and this is a chance to get back to my best and play as regularly as possible. I want to enjoy myself again, basically. This is the best place for me.

“Now it is all down to me to repay him.”

Title challenge

Barjonas has demeanour of a man determined to make up for lost time, with loan spells at Bury, Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Ayr United proving somewhat underwhelming.

He is determined to rediscover the level of promise which saw him make nine senior appearances for Rangers.

“I need to get back to playing regular games,” he told Kelty Hearts TV. “Some of the loans I have had were cut really short. So, to come here and play as much as possible can only stand me in good stead for the future.

“You can already see it is a good squad of players so hopefully we can have a good season and challenge for the title.”