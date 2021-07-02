Rangers kid Chris McKee hit with ban after homophobic language accusation in Brechin City play-off clash

Rangers youngster Chris McKee has been hit with a four-game ban over his sending off in Brechin City’s play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts.

The Gers teen was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Napier after being accused of using “homophobic language” during the Glebe Park clash in May.

McKee (19) was sent packing after his reaction to a challenge by a City teammate on Kelty’s Dylan Easton just before half-time of the second leg clash.

Kelty went on to beat 10-man Brechin to win promotion to League Two and send the Angus side into the Highland League.

© SNS Group

After an SFA disciplinary tribunal, McKee will now serve an immediate two-match ban, with another two games suspended until the end of next season.

After the incident, then-Brechin boss Michael Paton vowed to investigate, as did his parent club Rangers.

Paton told Courier Sport: “I don’t know what Chris has said. The referee has had a word with him and said he has used some language he’s not happy with.

“I don’t know what Chris has actually said because he is in a bit of a state. He’s upset and is crying.

“I’ve not really had a good conversation with him. I’ll have that conversation when I go back in.”

© SNS Group

Kelty star Easton, who was fouled in the lead-up to McKee’s red card, insisted he didn’t hear the language used by the on-loan Rangers star.

“I never heard what was going on,” he said. “I was down at the time. I think I’ve broken my finger but that wasn’t stopping me playing.

“I think one of the boys said he called the ref something. Obviously you can’t speak to the ref like that now. He has probably let his team mates down.”