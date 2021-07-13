Raith Rovers 4-0 Brechin City: Brad Spencer at the double as Lewis Vaughan and Dario Zanatta dazzle

Brad Spencer bagged his maiden career brace as Raith Rovers maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier Sports Cup by sweeping aside Brechin City 4-0.

Lewis Vaughan breached a stubborn Brechin rearguard on the cusp of half-time, making it two goals in as many appearances following his winner against Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

The Championship outfit turned on the style after the break as Brad Spencer found the net twice, either side of a somewhat fortuitous strike from Dario Zanatta.

The triumph sees Rovers open up a three-point lead at the summit of Group D, albeit section favourites Livingston possess a game in hand.

Early dominance

The tone for an admirable first-half resistance from the Angus outfit was set in the opening stages when Kyle Benedictus flashed a header over the bar and City stopper Jack Wills fielded a Dylan Tait drive.

Spencer lashed a ferocious drive narrowly off target as the hosts sought to turn their territorial dominance into a lead.

McGlynn’s men were given a minor fight on the break mid-way through the first period when Kieran Inglis was sent scampering into the box on the break, only for the winger to ripple the side-netting.

Wills, on loan from St Johnstone, pulled off a wonderful sprawling save to deny Vaughan after the mercurial forward cut in from the left flank and unleashed a fine curling effort.

Deadlock broken

However, the teenage stopper soon experienced how quickly a soaring high can become a shuddering low in senior football.

Wills, 18, flapped at a dangerous delivery and only succeeded in patting it down to the one man he would have rather avoided: Vaughan. The Rovers attacker showed no mercy, lashing into the corner of an unguarded net.

Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald was forced into a sharp near-post save at the start of the second period when Marc Scott surged into the box, with Brechin determined to go down swinging.

Raith Rovers storm

However, any nervousness was assuaged as the half progressed and cometh the hour; cometh the second goal. Aidan Connolly lofted a deep cross in the direction of Spencer and the former Kilmarnock midfielder nodded in from six yards.

What had been a glorious Kirkcaldy early-evening had turned into a rain-soaked, grim night — and Rovers were threatening to bring about a deluge of goals.

Zanatta swiftly claimed the first goal of his second spell with the Rovers, cutting inside from the left and unleashing a powerful drive which nestled in the net via an almighty deflection.

Spencer completed the scoring in the dying embers, timing a late run into the box to meet a low delivery and slam home from 10 yards.