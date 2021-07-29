Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
Sport / Football / Scottish League Cup

Rangers v Dunfermline and Raith Rovers v Aberdeen selected for Premier Sports Cup TV coverage

By Alan Temple
July 29 2021, 4.25pm Updated: July 29 2021, 4.26pm
Premier Sports Cup
Premier Sports Cup

Dunfermline Athletic’s mouth-watering Premier Sports Cup second round clash against Rangers has been selected for live TV coverage.

The Ibrox showdown has been moved to Friday 13th of August, with the Pars hopeful that spells bad luck for the Scottish champions.

The encounter will kick off at 7.30 p.m. as Peter Grant’s ambitious Fifers seek to stun Steven Gerrard’s men.

The Pars’ fierce rivals, Raith Rovers, will also be on the box that weekend after Aberdeen’s visit to Stark’s Park was selected for broadcast.

That fixture — a first meeting between the sides since September 2010 — will now take place on on Sunday 15th of August, with a 12pm kick-off.

Premier Sports’ third TV pick for the last-16 is Hearts’ trip to face Celtic.

