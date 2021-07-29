Rangers v Dunfermline and Raith Rovers v Aberdeen selected for Premier Sports Cup TV coverage

Dunfermline Athletic’s mouth-watering Premier Sports Cup second round clash against Rangers has been selected for live TV coverage.

The Ibrox showdown has been moved to Friday 13th of August, with the Pars hopeful that spells bad luck for the Scottish champions.

The encounter will kick off at 7.30 p.m. as Peter Grant’s ambitious Fifers seek to stun Steven Gerrard’s men.

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 🚨 Our live #PremierSportsCup Second Round TV picks are in 🏆 The Second Round gets underway with Rangers & Dunfermline meeting at Ibrox on Friday 13th August, with live coverage from 7pm! 📺 To watch live, visit: https://t.co/IqHV2fTC6u pic.twitter.com/l2j0GaGbjI — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 29, 2021

The Pars’ fierce rivals, Raith Rovers, will also be on the box that weekend after Aberdeen’s visit to Stark’s Park was selected for broadcast.

That fixture — a first meeting between the sides since September 2010 — will now take place on on Sunday 15th of August, with a 12pm kick-off.

Premier Sports’ third TV pick for the last-16 is Hearts’ trip to face Celtic.