Thursday, August 5th 2021
Sport / Football / Scottish League Cup

Rangers away day for Dunfermline fans as Pars learn allocation for Premier Sports Cup clash

By Alan Temple
August 5 2021, 5.57pm Updated: August 5 2021, 5.58pm
Ibrox
Dunfermline have been given an allocation of 850 tickets for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash against Rangers.

The televised showdown on Friday, August 13 will be the first time the Pars faithful have been in attendance for an away fixture since a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle on March 10, 2020.

The news follows hot on the heels of the Gers confirming that Ibrox will be back to full capacity moving forward, ‘subject to conditions prescribed by the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council.’

A Dunfermline statement read: “DAFC have been allocated 850 tickets for the match at Ibrox as Peter Grant takes his Pars team to the Scottish Premiership Champions.

Morelos strikes in 2018

“More details on how to buy tickets will be announced as soon as possible. We are unlikely to receive the tickets until w/c 9th August 2021.”

Dunfermline are making their first visit to Rangers since a 6-0 League Cup defeat against the Glasgow giants in August 2017.

Goals from Kenny Miller, Bruno Alves, James Tavernier, Daniel Candeias and an Alfredo Morelos brace did the damage on that occasion.

The Pars’ new owners, DAFC Fussball GmbH, plan to be in attendance at Ibrox.

