St Johnstone go eight games unbeaten after 1-1 draw with Motherwell

St Johnstone stretched their unbeaten run to eight but had to settle for a share of the Premiership points.

Stevie May was on target once again from the penalty spot – his third in just two games.

Saints had to chase the match the last time they faced Motherwell and they found themselves behind in this contest on 17 minutes.

A slick move culminated in a blocked Liam Polworth shot falling nicely for Mark O’Hara, who gave Zander Clark no chance with his first-time shot.

Not long after that goal Callum Davidson was forced into a substitution when Murray Davidson was stretchered off as a result of falling awkwardly when challenging for a header in midfield.

May’s penalty equaliser was scored on 34 minutes. The Perth striker had earned the spot-kick himself when he was clipped by Bevis Mugabi.

There was a shout for a second Saints penalty after the break when Mugabi missed the ball with a header but didn’t miss Craig Conway, wiping him out.

It was a blowthat required the winger to be replaced.

Saints dominated possession as the game drew to a close and substitute Chris Kane had a glorious stoppage time chance to snatch a winner but lashed his close-range left foot shot over the bar.