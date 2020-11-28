St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is ticking all the boxes to be a top manager, says Liam Craig

Callum Davidson’s pedigree as an astute training ground coach and as a sharp tactical analyst had been established long before he was appointed Tommy Wright’s successor as St Johnstone boss.

And it quickly became clear in the early weeks of this season that both of the above would transition successfully from the role of assistant to the big job.

The nuances of man-management, discipline, team-building and team-selection have found out many a tracksuit coach who has put down the training cones and bibs and picked up the reins.

Davidson isn’t one of them.

Liam Craig has seen many examples of him mastering the subtleties of his new post – the way in which he dealt with his own red card against Hibs earlier in the campaign high on that list.

“He said to me right away: ‘You can’t do that’,” the veteran midfielder, ordered off following the final whistle for protesting about an injury-time penalty, recalled.

“I know myself I can’t do that but as I said after that game I just felt there were a few big decisions that went against us. You guys have watched me long enough now. I am going to say how I feel on the park and that is because I want to win every game.

“When you’re on the pitch you are a supporter as well and I’m sure if there was supporters in the ground that day they would have been saying far worse than what I was saying.

“I knew at half-time the goal that we got disallowed was perfectly onside so that was one massive decision that went against us. At the time I certainly didn’t think it was a penalty and at the end of the day that is how I ended up getting sent off.

“Rightly so, he had a pop at me because being an experienced player in the squad you can’t act like that.

“At times decisions happen in games and that is how I reacted and I paid the price for that.

© SNS Group

“I was suspended for the St Mirren game the week after but he brought me into the staff meeting and let me see how it all works behind the scenes on a match day for my development.

“Moving forward, if I ever get into coaching it was brilliant for him to do that. But also as a player it helps you understand just what the manager is looking for and what he expects.

“Take the positives out of getting sent off, it gave me a little insight into what happens behind the scenes.

“He has that ruthless side you need as a manager, but he’ll help you as well.

“Man-management comes into play and he’s been great, not just with me but with everyone.”

It has been very rare to see an opposition team out-play Saints this season, which is a tribute to the way in which Davidson has been able to get his ideas across to his players, according to Craig.

“He’s changed a lot from when he was assistant in terms of how he wants to play,” said the former Hibs and Falkirk midfielder. “There has been a change there. It’s still about defending well but the system is different.

“The big thing he does is break things down really well. He makes it easy to understand what he’s wanting us to do.

“And I think he’d be pleasantly surprised himself how quickly the boys have adapted to his way of working.

“We have played a few different formations and the lads have showed they are capable of doing that.

“It has been great. The boys have all bought into it and are enjoying it.”

Craig’s latest short-term contract runs out at the end of next month but finalising a new one will hopefully not prove to be too problematic.

He may not be a regular starter these day but his worth was shown again in the 2-2 draw with Hibs in midweek.

“I think that will take care of itself,” said Craig. “It is not something I am overly worried about.

“It’s not just about playing it’s about what you do off the pitch as well.

“This season I’m not playing as much but I still think I can offer a lot in terms of advice or helping players after training wanting to do extra. I still love coming in because I’m learning every day.

“Having Macca (Steven MacLean) here helps too because he’s good to have around the place as that buffer.

“When he puts the boots on in training it’s like he’s never been away, although I think he has to remember sometimes that he’s not a player anymore and pull back a bit in training!

“I think all the lads would tell you that it’s a great atmosphere here and everyone is buying into what we’re doing.”

As well as securing a place in the last eight of the Betfred Cup, a win at Motherwell would extends Saints’ unbeaten run to double figures. That would be a significant milestone for a team that slumped to the bottom of the Premiership not that long ago.

© SNS Group

“After the game against Hibs the other night there was disappointment we didn’t win because we’d led twice,” said Craig. “But the way we played, scoring two goals, meant there were a lot of positives to take again.

“Not seeing the game out was frustrating but when you go to Easter Road and create the amount of chances we did, you have to be happy.

“We had to make a few changes because of injury but it showed the strength of the squad we’ve got.

“It shows how far we have come in the last couple of months when you come away disappointed from Easter Road.

“The confidence is up. We were not getting many breaks at the start of the season and were losing games by a single goal.

“But that has turned a bit now.

“There has been a half here or a half there where the standards have been below what we are capable of, but overall the performances have been good.”

I got a phone call about the book and I was shocked to be fair.

A new book on the top 60 “Great Saints” in the history of the club puts Craig at number 49 – an honour that came as a very pleasant surprise.

“I got the phone call about the book and I was shocked to be fair,” he said.

“Some supporters probably wouldn’t have me in the top 50 in the last 10 years!

“It is brilliant Alastair (Blair) and Brian (Doyle) have done the book. I got a wee glimpse of it yesterday and it is great when you’re flicking through some of the names.

“There will be some players in there that some supporters have never heard of, but they will just appreciate what they have done for the club.

“This morning I was reading press reports with Sir Alex Ferguson in the book as well. It is incredible some of the names in there.

“It is brilliant and a real sense of pride and I look forward to reading it when I get a copy.”