St Johnstone have silverware in their sights, according to Betfred Cup hero Callum Hendry

St Johnstone have silverware in their sights, according to Callum Hendry.

The Perth side came from behind to knock Motherwell out of the Betfred Cup at the weekend, with Hendry scoring the first of their two goals.

The quarter-final draw then paired them with Championship high-flyers Dunfermline, a tie which will take place at East End Park next month.

With Ross County shocking Celtic and Aberdeen losing to St Mirren, the road to Hampden next February has opened up.

And Hendry made no attempt to hide the fact that Saints wants to be there.

“Cup runs are massive,” said the former Blackburn Rovers forward. “Especially for a club like ours. We are delighted to get through especially after going 1-0 down.

“Anything can happen in a cup. I think we deserve a run in one of them.

“The gaffer said after the game that he wants us in a final. It’s just as important as the league games. So it’s massive for us. We want to win some silverware for the fans again.”

Betfred Cup quarter-final draw in full:

St Mirren v Rangers

Alloa v Hibs

Livingston v Ross County

Dunfermline v St Johnstone

Betfred Cup fixture schedule

Quarter-finals – December 15, 16 and 17, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Semi-finals – January 23 and 24, Saturday and Sunday

Final – February 28, Sunday