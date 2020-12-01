Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
St Johnstone and Dunfermline Betfred Cup clash date confirmed

by Eric Nicolson
December 1 2020, 3.43pm
© SNS GroupBetfred Cup quarter-final draw is set to take place.
Betfred Cup quarter-final draw has taken place.

The Betfred Cup quarter-final between Dunfermline and St Johnstone will take place on Tuesday, December 15, 7.45pm kick-off.

Alloa v Hibs will be played on the same night, while St Mirren against Rangers and Livingston v Ross County are on the Wednesday.

The two live Premier Sports ties are the ones in Paisley and at Alloa.

