St Johnstone and Dunfermline Betfred Cup clash date confirmed

The Betfred Cup quarter-final between Dunfermline and St Johnstone will take place on Tuesday, December 15, 7.45pm kick-off.
Alloa v Hibs will be played on the same night, while St Mirren against Rangers and Livingston v Ross County are on the Wednesday.
The two live Premier Sports ties are the ones in Paisley and at Alloa.
Celtic exit raises Betfred Cup hopes but St Johnstone will not look past Dunfermline, says Callum Davidson
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe