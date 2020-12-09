St Johnstone double injury boost – Murray Davidson and Craig Conway are back

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed a double injury boost for the Perth club.

Murray Davidson and Craig Conway will both be available for the weekend clash with Livingston.

And there could yet be more positive news ahead of the match, as Michael O’Halloran and Callum Booth are still in with a chance of being involved.

“Murray and Craig should be back for Saturday,” the McDiarmid Park boss reported.

“They both came through training today fine, so I’m pleased to have them back in the squad.

“Callum Booth is probably still 50/50 and Michael O’Halloran will probably be 50/50 too.

“Michael still has his knock from Sunday so it is just about whether it heals quickly enough. If it settles down then he’ll be OK.”

Davidson added: “It is just the bruising on his hip – I think just from the way he has landed on it.

“The swelling wasn’t great after the game. It has settled down quite a lot, so hopefully by Saturday he will be OK.”

Scott Brown was the Celtic player who challenged O’Halloran before he had to come off midway through the first half of Sunday’s game at Parkhead.

There is a school of thought that the Hoops skipper unnecessarily dropped his boot into the Saints winger but Davidson was happy to give Brown the benefit of the doubt.

“It was one of those,” he said. “It was a difficult one to see. You have to slow it down a lot.

“I think probably at first thought we thought it was the way Michael got injured, but I think he fell on the ball.

“To me, it didn’t probably seem as bad as people are making out. Listen, it’s not up to me to make those decisions.”

There’s not a lot my gut reaction can say about it.

Meanwhile, Saints were the first victims of a Covid-19 Premiership postponement and subsequently lost the rearranged fixture with Aberdeen.

But Davidson was reluctant to get involved in the rights and wrongs of the SPFL decision to award 3-0 victories to Motherwell and Hamilton Accies last week.

“It is a difficult one,” he said. “Obviously they make the decisions. There’s not a lot my gut reaction can say about it.

“As the manager of St Johnstone I just have to get on with it and try to prepare my team to win on Saturday.

“Hopefully we are fortunate as a club to stay away from Covid and we can get a team out and earn the three points.”

Davidson will have to decide whether the time is right to bring his skipper, Jason Kerr, back into the starting line-up on Saturday or stick with the man who has done so well as his replacement in the last three games, Shaun Rooney.

“It’s a good headache to have,” he said.

“I would rather have that with all these games coming up.

“It is the same with the strikers. Chris Kane has scored and so has Callum Hendry.

“There’s a lot of players playing well, like David Wotherspoon and Michael O’Halloran. There is good competition.”