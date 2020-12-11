St Johnstone boss wants players to show the scale of confidence transformation against Livingston

Confidence was at its lowest point of the season for the St Johnstone players after they went down to a 2-0 defeat against Livingston in September.

But as the two sides prepare to meet for a second time, the contrast could not be starker.

The only game Saints have lost since then was the following weekend against Celtic.

However a club record 11-game unbeaten streak has repaired that fragile self-belief and manager Callum Davidson wants his team to show the scale of the transformation in the Livi rematch.

“The Livingston game was probably the one that disappointed me the most,” said the Perth boss.

“They stayed in the game and we didn’t. We had a mad 60-second spell.

“From our corner and our kick-off we gave away two goals. They will get reminded of that before Saturday’s game.

“I think it has been a learning curve for some of the players.

“Look at performances from the likes of Shaun Rooney who has come in and performed really well at Hibs, Motherwell and Celtic.

“As a team they are learning how to see a game out or how to get a result. That is really pleasing for me.

“We talk to them about it but it is how they do it on the pitch and understand what you have to do at certain times in a game.

“Maybe that is the reason we have been getting results.”

Davidson added: “There is definitely belief now. If you go 11 games unbeaten I think there has to be a belief.

“We’ve gone in the lead, we’ve been pegged back, we’ve come from behind. I think we’ve covered everything.

“I think all 18 of them believe they can play to a high level and there is nobody in that 18 who will let the rest of the players down.

“Picking the team, if I have injuries they all know where they are going to play. We need everyone involved.

“We have three games coming up this week. They are all massive, so let’s see if we can carry on that sort of form and momentum.

“We need to make sure on Saturday that we start right on the front foot.

“It will be a tough game against Livingston with the way they play. They work extremely hard and fight for everything.

“We need to make sure we match that.

“We probably didn’t quite do it down there and it is a little reminder to the players of what we have to do to try and earn the three points.”

Meanwhile, the St Johnstone Community Trust has won a national award for the best professional club in the community.

Davidson is always happy to see his players get involved with that side of the club when opportunity arises, as it has done during the coronavirus period.

“There have been a few players doing their bit,” he said.

“This is fantastic for the club.

“The community set-up is one thing where we have to work together.

“I’m pleased the people involved are receiving the credit they deserve.

“Sometimes we don’t see what clubs are trying to do behind the scenes.

“So all credit to everyone involved working to promote the club and help everyone through this difficult time.”