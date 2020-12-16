Betfred Cup draw: St Johnstone to face Hibs in semi-final

St Johnstone’s chances of Betfred Cup glory have soared after favourites Rangers followed Celtic and Aberdeen in being dumped out of the competition.

The Perth side will face Hibs in their semi-final, while St Mirren have been drawn against Livingston.

The clash with the Easter Road club is a repeat of Saints’ last semi in the League Cup four years ago, which ended in a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle.

They also lost to Hibs at the same stage when Owen Coyle was the McDiarmid Park boss.

Callum Davidson’s men knocked out Dunfermline on Tuesday night, with Hibs coming from behind at Alloa.

There is no doubting the result of the quarters, though. It was the Paisley Saints beating Rangers in stoppage time.

The matches are scheduled for the weekend of January 23/24 and the final will be played on Sunday February 28.

Defender Shaun Rooney has already lost one semi-final at Hampden Park – a 2019 Scottish Cup clash with Hearts – and he’s determined it will be a different story in January’s Betfred Cup tie.

“I wouldn’t say we feel like our name is on the cup but when you get to this stage in the competition you are obviously really close to a final,” said the man who scored Saints’ extra-time goal at East End Park on Tuesday night.

“We didn’t look beyond Dunfermline and the same will be the case in the next round.

“It’s a semi-final at the national stadium – that’s something you have to relish.

“Going to Hampden with Inverness for a semi-final was an unbelievable experience.

“I’m sure it will be again with St Johnstone – just hopefully with a different result this time.”