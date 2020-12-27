St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits Scott Tanser injury ‘does not look good’

St Johnstone full-back Scott Tanser could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Englishman had to be substituted with a knee injury just a few minutes into the Perth side’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

It is too early for an accurate prognosis but manager Callum Davidson was worried by what he saw.

“At the moment it doesn’t look good,” said the Saints boss.

“There was nobody near him, which is always concerning.

“He’s landed and twisted it as he’s hit the ground.

“We’ll wait and see once it settles down.”

Meanwhile, Davidson has demanded that discipline levels improve in his squad after Callum Hendry followed the lead of Jason Kerr and Michael O’Halloran by getting dismissed at Pittodrie.

“It was a sending off, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“He’d already been booked and it was a bookable tackle.

“As a professional football player you have to be disciplined. Let me shout on the sidelines.

“The players on the pitch affect the game, so it’s about discipline.

“I was disappointed with Michael O’Halloran last week and I’m disappointed with Callum today.

“We don’t have the biggest squad so we can’t afford to lose players.

“That’s three players in three games now and for me that’s not good enough as a group.

“When decisions go against you you can’t lose your cool, you have to stay disciplined, stay on the park and influence it there.”