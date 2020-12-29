St Johnstone confirm player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

St Johnstone have confirmed one of the club’s players is self-isolating after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

It comes ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s home clash with Hamilton Accies, which will go ahead as planned.

Saints revealed the star in question self-isolated once it emerged he may have come into contact with someone with coronavirus symptoms.

And the Perth side said: “The football club can today confirm that a member of our playing staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player in question was alerted to the fact he may have come into contact with someone who had displayed symptoms of Covid-19 and he immediately contacted the club and self-isolated.

‘Health and wellbeing of players and staff is our priority’

“He has since tested positive but, has not been in close contact with any member of staff at the football club.

“In line with all Government and JRG guidance, we have contacted all of the relevant authorities to make them aware of the situation and keep them all updated.

“Our game tomorrow afternoon against Hamilton Academical FC will go ahead as planned.

“Our player is now self-isolating at home and we wish him well as the health and wellbeing of our players and staff will always be our priority.”