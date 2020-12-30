St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confident goals will come but admits to ‘difficult’ Guy Melamed situation

Callum Davidson believes his St Johnstone team took a step in the right direction with their 0-0 draw against Hamilton Accies.

And the Perth boss is confident that their dominance in the match, and the high number of openings they created, will provide a strong platform for goals and points to start flowing again.

Saints had to settle for a McDiarmid Park point after squandering some excellent chances.

The result extends the league winless run to eight, with a trip to face Ross County at the weekend their next opportunity to end it.

“After they had an early chance I thought we dominated the game,” said Davidson.

“The attitude of the players was terrific and we created enough chances to win two or three games.

“But we didn’t take them.

“First half I would be critical that we didn’t get shots off quickly enough. We got in some great positions but were trying to play another pass.

“In the second half we did what I asked of them and on another day we would have won that game comfortably.

“All credit to Hamilton who defended for their lives, chucked their bodies in front of things and made difficult.”

That this was a case of two points dropped as opposed to one gained was clear to Davidson given the control Saints exerted.

“Definitely,” he said.

“After the run we’ve been on sometimes you go and shut up shop and make sure you take a point to get you back on track but the players tried to win it.

“I’ll take that all day.

“It is two points dropped with the way we played, though.

“I think we had 28 shots with very few on target. A lot were near misses but we should have tested the goalie more.

“I’d be more worried if the players weren’t getting in the positions to have chances but they are.”

Israeli striker Guy Melamed was an unused substitute and Davidson admitted that getting his deadline day signing a run in the team has been problematic.

“It’s difficult,” he said.

“We’re not in a great position in the league to chuck players in who I don’t think will play a full match.

“I can’t get him bounce games to help him adapt to the pace of the game.

“He’s got qualities but it’s a difficult balance for me. It’s probably my fault for not throwing him in – there’s that trust issue. I thought Kano (Chris Kane) was excellent again today and I trust him to do the other side of the game for me.

“In games like this, it’s very difficult.

“Yes, he has a future but where we are in the league makes it very hard to throw him in at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Davidson provided an update on Scott Tanser’s knee injury.

He reported: “We’re waiting on the scan results.

“He’s moving well – which can be good and bad – so we still have to wait and see.

“Hopefully it will be good news.”