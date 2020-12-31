Ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is favourite to become new Motherwell manager

Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is the bookies’ favourite to become the next Motherwell manager.

Stephen Robinson’s resignation, announced this morning by the Fir Park club, means the ‘Well are on the hunt for a new boss.

And Scottish Cup winning Saints gaffer Wright has shot immediately to the top of the bookmakers’ list of candidates.

© SNS

Wright, who has enjoyed a seven-month break from football since leaving McDiarmid Park in May, is priced as the 6/4 early favourite to take over at Fir Park by McBookie.

Ex-Motherwell manager Robinson’s assistant Keith Lasley, who has been placed in interim charge of the Steelmen, sits at 4/1, while the Lanarkshire club’s Dundee-born first team coach Maurice Ross is a 6/1 shot.

Should Wright be appointed, Saints fans would see their side face their legendary former boss for the first time on April 3 at Fir Park.