St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr has eyes on Betfred Cup glory after his Covid-19 ordeal

Jason Kerr can see the brightest of lights at the end of a dark tunnel after enduring a torturous few weeks on and off the football pitch.

The St Johnstone captain, whose red card against St Mirren before Christmas cost his team three points, has confirmed that his recent match-day absence has been as a result of contracting Covid-19.

Returning to full health was the main priority, of course. Returning to the Saints side while exorcising the ghosts of Paisley with a win against the Buddies on Saturday has been an extremely welcome bonus.

And now there is the prospect of leading Saints out at Hampden Park in a national semi-final at the weekend – and maybe then into a final.

“Football has these ups and downs,” said Kerr.

“It will be my first semi-final and I’m buzzing for it. I can’t wait. Hopefully it will lead to my first final.”

© SNS Group

On his coronavirus period of isolation, which kept him out of matches against Hamilton, Ross County and Dundee United, the Perth skipper said: “I had a few of the symptoms.

“I don’t actually know where I got it so it shows just how careful everybody needs to be – wash your hands and wear your mask. It’s proof that it can get anyone.

“The more positive results that come back the greater the chance of football shutting down again and we really don’t want that to happen.

“I phoned the club as soon as I got symptoms so I didn’t come in and then my test came back positive.

“It was obviously good that it didn’t spread through the squad and we could keep on playing and get a few results.”

Kerr added: “I lost my smell and my taste. The worst bit was having to sit in my house by myself for 10 days doing nothing.

“I’ve been watching every game and cheering on the boys but it’s torture when you’re in the house watching it on your own.

“I’ve felt good for a week and I felt sharp out on the pitch. Now I’ll focus on the semi-final and winning.”